March 8 (Reuters) - Africa Energy Corp:

* RENEWAL OF PEL 37 OFFSHORE NAMIBIA AND SIGNATURE OF RIG CONTRACT

* AFRICA ENERGY - ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF PETROLEUM EXPLORATION LICENSE 37 OFFSHORE REPUBLIC OF NAMIBIA & SIGNING OF RIG CONTRACT

* AFRICA ENERGY - RENEWAL PERIOD IS FOR 2 YEARS COMMENCING MARCH 28 & INCLUDES OBLIGATION TO DRILL EXPLORATION WELL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: