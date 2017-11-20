FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Africa Energy to acquire additional interest in South Africa
2017年11月20日 / 下午12点30分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Africa Energy to acquire additional interest in South Africa

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Africa Energy Corp

* Africa Energy to acquire additional interest in south africa

* Africa Energy Corp - ‍signs definitive agreements to acquire an effective 4.9% interest in exploration right for block 11b/12b offshore South Africa​

* Africa Energy Corp - ‍Africa Energy paid a deposit of US$0.49 million at signature and will pay an additional US$6.86 million at closing​

* Africa Energy Corp - ‍co has agreed to fund a portion of Total’s and CNRI’s costs for the proposed exploration well to a maximum of US$7.55 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

