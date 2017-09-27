FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-African Gold Group enters LOI with Hummingbird Resources for strategic investment
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月27日 / 下午4点55分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-African Gold Group enters LOI with Hummingbird Resources for strategic investment

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - African Gold Group Inc:

* Enters binding LOI with Hummingbird Resources for strategic investment and joint development of the Kobada Gold Project

* HUM will purchase 40 million units of AGG at a price of CDN$0.09 per unit​

* HUM to fund 100% of capital costs required to build mine,processing plant to earn 50% interest in JV to develop Kobada Gold Project​

* JV agreement provides for establishment of joint technical committee to oversee preparation of definitive feasibility study for Kobada Project​

* Hummingbird Resources PLC to acquire up to 19.9% of AGG for $8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

