4 天前
BRIEF-Ag Growth announces Q2 earnings of $0.88 per share
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月10日 / 早上8点14分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Ag Growth announces Q2 earnings of $0.88 per share

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ag Growth International Inc -

* Ag Growth announces second quarter 2017 results; declares dividends

* Qtrly diluted profit per share $0.88

* Qtrly trade sales $222.2 million versus $143.5 million

* Anticipates Q3 Canadian farm sales to exceed a very strong 2016 comparative

* Sales in third and fourth quarters of 2017 are expected to exceed prior year

* In United States, anticipate sales levels in second half of 2017 will approximate those of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

