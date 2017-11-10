FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ag Growth International qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.79‍​
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
中国财经
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月10日 / 中午12点29分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Ag Growth International qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.79‍​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ag Growth International Inc:

* Ag Growth announces third quarter 2017 results; declares dividends

* Ag Growth International Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.92‍​

* Ag Growth International Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.79‍​

* Ag Growth International Inc - ‍management anticipates company’s north american farm sales in Q4 to approximate 2016 results​

* Ag Growth International - ‍domestic and international commercial backlog as at Sept 30, 2017, includes a higher than typical book of business for 2018​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below