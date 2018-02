Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ag Mortgage Investment Trust Inc :

* AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74

* QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.50 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: