Aug 9 (Reuters) - AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc-

* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc qtrly ‍net income per diluted common share $1.07 ​

* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc qtrly ‍core earnings per diluted common share $0.47​

* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc qtrly ‍interest income $31.2 million versus $30.2 million​