BRIEF-AG Mortgage Investment Trust reports qtrly ‍core earnings per diluted common share of $0.51

Oct 31 (Reuters) - AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc :

* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc reports third quarter 2017 results and promotes TJ Durkin to Chief Investment Officer

* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc qtrly ‍core earnings, per diluted common share $0.51

* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc - Reports ‍$19.35 book value per share at quarter end, increase of 3.1% from prior quarter​

* AG mortgage Investment Trust - ‍TJ Durkin promoted to Chief Investment Officer; David Roberts to remain Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of board​

* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc qtrly ‍GAAP net income available to common stockholders, per diluted common share $1.17