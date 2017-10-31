FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AG Mortgage Investment Trust reports qtrly ‍core earnings per diluted common share of $0.51
2017年10月31日 / 晚上9点42分 / 更新于 3 小时内

BRIEF-AG Mortgage Investment Trust reports qtrly ‍core earnings per diluted common share of $0.51

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc :

* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc reports third quarter 2017 results and promotes TJ Durkin to Chief Investment Officer

* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc qtrly ‍core earnings, per diluted common share $0.51

* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc - Reports ‍$19.35 book value per share at quarter end, increase of 3.1% from prior quarter​

* AG mortgage Investment Trust - ‍TJ Durkin promoted to Chief Investment Officer; David Roberts to remain Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of board​

* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc qtrly ‍GAAP net income available to common stockholders, per diluted common share $1.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
