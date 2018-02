BRIEF-AGCO Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.55

Feb 6 (Reuters) - AGCO Corp:

* AGCO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 20.7 PERCENT TO $2.5 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $3.50

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $9.1 BILLION

* SAYS “RELATIVELY STABLE INDUSTRY DEMAND IS ANTICIPATED ACROSS ALL REGIONS IN 2018”

* QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED TO $0.15 PER SHARE EFFECTIVE FIRST QUARTER 2018‍​

* AGCO - INCOME TAX PROVISION DURING Q4 INCLUDES ONE-TIME CHARGE OF ABOUT $42.0 MILLION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION ON DEC 22, 2017

* SAYS “GROSS AND OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FROM 2017 LEVELS” IN 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.13, REVENUE VIEW $2.39 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.77, REVENUE VIEW $8.78 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: