9 天前
BRIEF-AGCO sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.89
2017年7月27日 / 中午12点06分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-AGCO sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.89

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Agco Corp

* Agco reports second quarter results; raises outlook for 2017

* Q2 sales $2.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.08 billion

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share about $2.89

* Sees fy 2017 sales $8.0 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agco corp - full-year outlook for net sales and net income per share increased

* Agco corp - 2017 gross and operating margins are expected to improve from 2016 levels

* Fy2017 revenue view $7.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agco corp - 2017 earnings per share are targeted at approximately $2.89 on a reported basis, or approximately $3.00 on an adjusted basis

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

