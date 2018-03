March 5 (Reuters) - Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :

* AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍BASIC AND DILUTED FFO LOSS PER UNIT $0.097​

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW C$0.29 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: