BRIEF-AGF Announces Update On Transfer Pricing Case

March 8 (Reuters) - Agf Management Ltd:

* AGF ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON TRANSFER PRICING CASE

* AGF MANAGEMENT LTD - RECEIPT OF TAX REASSESSMENTS FROM FOREIGN TAX AUTHORITY RELATED TO ITS TRANSFER PRICING MATTER

* AGF MANAGEMENT - REASSESSMENTS RELATED TO TRANSFER PRICING REDUCES TAXES OF FOREIGN SUBSIDIARY & REDUCE UNCERTAINTIES RELATED TO FINAL RESOLUTION

* AGF MANAGEMENT - FOLLOWING REASSESSMENTS, CO EXPECTS TO RECEIVE CASH REFUNDS OF ABOUT $16 MILLION FROM FOREIGN TAX AUTHORITY

* AGF MANAGEMENT - FOLLOWING REASSESSMENTS, CO EXPECTS TO RELEASE ABOUT $10 MILLION FROM TRANSFER PRICING PROVISION

* AGF MANAGEMENT LTD - TAX REASSESSMENTS RECEIVED ARE FOR YEARS 2005-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)