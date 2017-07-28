FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial results
2017年7月28日

BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial results

July 28 (Reuters) - Agile Therapeutics Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agile Therapeutics Inc - FDA assigns Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of December 26, 2017

* Agile Therapeutics Inc - cash expected to fund operations into Q2 2018

* Agile Therapeutics - as of June 30, co had $33.9 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $48.8 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

