Oct 31 (Reuters) - Agilis Biotherapeutics

* Agilis Biotherapeutics announces orphan product designation approval in Europe for the treatment of friedreich ataxia

* ‍agilis Biotherapeutics says EC granted orphan medicinal product designation in EU to company’s gene therapy product candidate, AGIL-FA​

‍agilis Biotherapeutics says company has completed a pre-IND meeting with FDA and is on track to open an IND in 2018​