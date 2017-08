BRIEF-Agilysys Q1 loss per share $0.13

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Agilysys Inc

* Agilysys reports record quarterly revenue of $33.9 million for fiscal 2018 first quarter

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up about 7 to 10 percent

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $136 million to $140 million

* Q1 revenue $33.9 million versus $31 million

* Says continues to expect that it will generate positive adjusted earnings from operations in Q4 of fiscal 2018

* Q1 revenue view $32.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $32.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 revenue view $137.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S