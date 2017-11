Nov 1 (Reuters) - Agilysys Inc

* Agilysys reports fiscal 2018 second quarter revenue of $30.1 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $30.1 million versus $32.7 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $130 million to $134 million

* Agilysys Inc -‍"remain confident that we will achieve positive adjusted earnings from operations during fiscal 2018 Q4​"