BRIEF-Agios Outlines Key 2018 Priorities Expanding Clinical And Research Programs To Drive Long Term Value

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AGIOS OUTLINES KEY 2018 PRIORITIES EXPANDING CLINICAL AND RESEARCH PROGRAMS TO DRIVE LONG TERM VALUE

* AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SEVENTH IND SUBMISSION FOR A DHODH INHIBITOR FOR TREATMENT OF HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES EXPECTED IN 4Q 2018

* AGIOS - 2017 YEAR END CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $568M FUNDS EXPANDED CLINICAL & RESEARCH PROGRAMS THROUGH END OF 3Q 2019

* AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TWO PIVOTAL TRIALS IN PYRUVATE KINASE DEFICIENCY WITH AG-348, ACTIVATE-T TO INITIATE IN 1Q 2018 AND ACTIVATE IN 2Q 2018

* AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PHASE 2 PROOF OF CONCEPT TRIAL OF AG-348 IN THALASSEMIA PLANNED FOR 4Q 2018

* AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MAT2A INHIBITOR AG-270 EXPECTED TO ENTER PHASE 1 DOSE-ESCALATION TRIAL IN MTAP-DELETED TUMORS IN 1Q 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: