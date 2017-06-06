BRIEF-Agios Pharmaceuticals says IDHIFA NDA given PDUFA action date of Aug. 30

June 6 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Updated data from phase 1 trial of oral IDHIFA (enasidenib) demonstrate complete responses and duration of response in patients with relapsed or refractory AML and an IDH2 mutation

* Overall safety profile was consistent with previously reported data for oral IDHIFA​

* IDHIFA NDA has been given a prescription drug user fee act PDUFA action date of Aug. 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)