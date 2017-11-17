FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Agios presents updated phase 1 data from dose expansion cohort of ivosidenib
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月17日 / 中午12点20分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-Agios presents updated phase 1 data from dose expansion cohort of ivosidenib

1 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agios presents updated phase 1 data from dose expansion cohort of ivosidenib (AG-120) in patients with IDH1 mutant positive glioma

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ivosidenib well-tolerated in patients with low grade glioma​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍additional preclinical data demonstrate that ivosidenib and AG-881 suppress 2-HG levels in brain tumor mouse models​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍there were 5 patients with serious adverse events (SAE) and all were deemed unrelated to study treatment​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals - ‍preliminary data suggest that both molecules suppress oncometabolite D-2-hydroxyglutarate in an orthotopic brain tumor model​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals - study ‍to refine imaging methodology, assess biological effects of IDH inhibitors in perioperative study planned for H1 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below