BRIEF-Agnico Eagle Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS $0.21

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd:

* AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS - RECORD ANNUAL GOLD OUTPUT; PRODUCTION GUIDANCE INCREASED FOR 2018 AND 2019; RESERVES INCREASE YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* ‍PAYABLE PRODUCTION IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS 413,212 OUNCES OF GOLD, COMPARED TO 426,433 OUNCES IN Q4 OF 2016​

* ‍TOTAL CASH COSTS PER OUNCE FOR Q4 OF 2017 WERE $592, COMPARED TO $552 IN Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $565.3 MILLION VERSUS $499.2 MILLION

* SAYS AISC FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $890 AND $940 PER OUNCE

* ‍ANNOUNCES NEW THREE YEAR GUIDANCE; PRODUCTION FORECASTS INCREASED FOR 2018 AND 2019​

* ‍PRODUCTION IN 2019 IS NOW FORECAST TO BE BETWEEN 1.63 AND 1.77 MILLION OUNCES​

* PRODUCTION IN 2018 IS NOW FORECAST TO BE 1.53 MILLION OUNCES ‍​

* ‍PROJECTED PRODUCTION ON TRACK TO REACH APPROXIMATELY 2.0 MILLION OUNCES WITH LOWER UNIT COSTS IN 2020​

* ‍PRODUCTION IN 2020 IS NOW FORECAST TO BE BETWEEN 1.95 AND 2.05 MILLION OUNCES

* TOTAL CASH COSTS PER OUNCE IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $625 AND $675‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.19, REVENUE VIEW $559.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S