BRIEF-Agree Realty Corp reports Q3 adj FFO $0.69/shr
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
2017年10月23日 / 晚上8点14分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Agree Realty Corp reports Q3 adj FFO $0.69/shr

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Agree Realty Corp

* Agree Realty Corporation reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

* Agree Realty Corp - ‍ increased funds from operations per share 1.6 percent to $0.69 in Q3 2017​

* Agree Realty - ‍“unique investment platforms and flexible balance sheet” positioned co to increase 2017 acquisition guidance to $300 million to $325 million​

* Agree Realty Corp - ‍is maintaining its disposition guidance of $30 million to $50 million for current year​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

