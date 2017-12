Dec 19 (Reuters) - Agria Corp:

* AGRIA - ‍PURSUANT TO NOTIFICATION FROM CO TO BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON , BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON PROVIDED TERMINATION NOTICE REGARDING CO‘S ADR PROGRAM​

* AGRIA - ‍ DEPOSITARY WILL TERMINATE AGREEMENT DATED NOV 6, 2007, EXISTING ADR FACILITY TO BE TERMINATED EFFECTIVE 5:00 PM (U.S. EST) ON JAN 2, 2018​