FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-Agrium Q2 adjusted EPS $4.09
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 晚上11点49分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Agrium Q2 adjusted EPS $4.09

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $4.09

* Qtrly retail sales were $5.7 billion versus $5.8 billion in Q2 2016

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.75 to $5.25

* Q2 net earnings to equity holders of Agrium $4.03 per share diluted

* Qtrly sales $6,319 million versus $6,415 million last year

* Agrium Inc - FY17 total capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $650-million to $700-million

* Says lowered upper end of our annual guidance range due to an expected weak nitrogen pricing environment

* Agrium Inc - potash production in 2017 is now expected to range between 2.5 million and 2.7 million tonnes

* Updated FY 2017 retail EBITDA range from $1.150-billion to $1.20-billion compared to previous guidance of $1.125-billion to $1.250-billion

* Sees 2017 nitrogen production to range between 3.5 million tonnes to 3.6 million tonnes

* Nitrogen sales volumes were 1.2 million tonnes in q2 versus 1.2 million tonnes last year

* Potash sales volumes were 714,000 tonnes in q2 versus. 697,000 tonnes last year

* Agrium Inc - qtrly total wholesale sales $848 million versus $882 million in Q2 2016

* Completion of merger with PotashCorp anticipated near Q3 end

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.01, revenue view $6.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.87, revenue view $13.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below