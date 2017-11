Nov 8 (Reuters) - Agrofresh Solutions Inc

* Agrofresh extends post-harvest leadership into citrus with acquisition of Tecnidex

* Agrofresh Solutions Inc - ‍purchase is immediately accretive while diversifying Agrofresh into large, adjacent end markets​

* Agrofresh Solutions - ‍will use existing cash to buy 75% of Tecnidex, balance being retained by Manuel Garcia-Portillo, chairman, owner of Tecnidex​