#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 晚上8点33分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc

* AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise

* AIG - ‍Adjustments resulted from declaration by board of directors of AIG on August 2, 2017 of a dividend of $0.32 per share​

* AIG - Warrant exercise price will be reduced to $44.1299 per share from $44.1593 per share​

* AIG - ‍Number of shares of AIG common stock receivable upon warrant exercise will increase to 1.020 from 1.019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

