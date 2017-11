Nov 7 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc

* AIG names Lex Baugh as chief executive officer, North America General Insurance; George Stratts to lead Lexington

* Aig - ‍in newly created role, Baugh will oversee AIG's U.S. and Canada general insurance business​