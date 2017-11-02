FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AIG posts qtrly loss of $1.91 per share
2017年11月2日 / 晚上8点21分 / 更新于 14 小时前

BRIEF-AIG posts qtrly loss of $1.91 per share

Nov 2 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc :

* Qtrly loss per share $1.91; qtrly after-tax operating loss $1.22 per share

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly results included pre-tax catastrophe losses of $3.0 billion primarily from hurricanes harvey, irma & maria

* Book value per common share, excluding aoci, was $74.01 at quarter-end versus $76.12 reported at q2-end

* Qtrly total commercial insurance combined ratio 195.4 percent versus 105.8 percent

* Qtrly total commercial insurance net premiums written $3,770 million versus $4,354 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
