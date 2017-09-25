BRIEF-AIG says to no longer have Commercial and Consumer segments​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - AIG

* AIG announces changes to its organizational structure

* AIG - ‍company will no longer have commercial and consumer segments​

* Says ‍company expects that its year-end financial reporting will reflect new structure​

* AIG - General Insurance and Life & Retirement will each have distinct business units that reflect how business is marketed and underwritten​

* AIG - ‍as a result of structure changes, Rob Schimek, CEO of Commercial, will be leaving company at end of October to pursue other interests​

* AIG - AIG also intends to align its incentive and performance management systems accordingly​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)