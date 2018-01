Jan 22 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc:

* AIG TO ACQUIRE VALIDUS FOR $5.56 BILLION IN CASH

* VALIDUS HOLDINGS LTD - ALL-CASH TRANSACTION OF $68.00 PER VALIDUS SHARE

* VALIDUS HOLDINGS LTD - ‍ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO AIG‘S EARNINGS AND RETURN ON EQUITY​

* VALIDUS HOLDINGS LTD - ‍TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF AIG AND VALIDUS​

* VALIDUS HOLDINGS LTD - AIG TO FUND TRANSACTION BY CASH ON HAND