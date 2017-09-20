FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aim Explorations Ltd enters into a letter of intent with DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc for qualifying transaction
2017年9月20日 / 下午1点16分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Aim Explorations Ltd enters into a letter of intent with DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc for qualifying transaction

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Aim Explorations Ltd

* Aim Explorations Ltd enters into a letter of intent with DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc for qualifying transaction

* Aim Explorations Ltd - ‍ upon completion of transaction, combined entity will continue business of DMG as a “technology” issuer​

* Aim Explorations Ltd - ‍ anticipated that board of directors of resulting issuer will consist of up to five directors​

* Aim Explorations-to acquire DMG common shares in exchange for 28.5 million shares of resulting issuer based on price of about $0.30/payment share​

* Aim Explorations Ltd - ‍common shares of Aim will remain halted until transaction is completed and approved by exchange​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

