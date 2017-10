Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment and Management Co :

* Aimco - co, units filed motion for preliminary injunction to halt Airbnb brokering short-term rental deals at 4 of co’s Southern California properties​‍​

* Aimco says short-term rentals at Aimco properties contracted through Airbnb have had, and continue to have, negative economic impact on co