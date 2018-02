BRIEF-‍AIMCO Reports Says Qtrly Adjusted FFO Per Share $‍0.56​

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment And Management Co :

* ‍AIMCO REPORTS Q4 RESULTS​

* AIMCO - IN 2018, AIMCO EXPECTS EARNINGS FROM SAME STORE, REDEVELOPMENT AND OTHER REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIOS TO ADD $0.10 PER SHARE TO AFFO

* ‍ANTICIPATE PRO FORMA FFO PER SHARE IN A RANGE OF $2.42 TO $2.52 FOR FY 2018​

* SAYS QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $‍0.56​

* SEES ‍AFFO PER SHARE IN A RANGE OF $2.11 TO $2.21 FOR FY 2018​

* QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.63‍​

* AIMCO - IN 2018, EXPECT CONSUMER DEMAND FOR APARTMENTS TO BE “STRONG, SUPPORTED BY FAVORABLE DEMOGRAPHICS AND AN ACCELERATING ECONOMY”

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.63 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.53 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S