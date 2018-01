Jan 26 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment And Management Co :

* AIMCO SAYS FILED APPEAL WITH COURT TO STOP AIRBNB FROM BROKERING “ILLEGAL” SHORT-TERM RENTALS AT 4 OF AIMCO‘S SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PROPERTIES

* AIMCO SAYS A SEPARATE LAWSUIT AIMCO FILED AGAINST AIRBNB IN FLORIDA IS STILL PENDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: