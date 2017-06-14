FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Aimia suspends payment of all dividends on both outstanding shares​
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月14日 / 上午11点13分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Aimia suspends payment of all dividends on both outstanding shares​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 14 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc:

* Aimia provides update on dividends

* Aimia Inc ‍board of directors has suspended payment of all dividends on both its outstanding common shares​

* Aimia Inc - ‍board of directors has also suspended payment of dividends on its series 1, series 2 and series 3 cumulative rate reset preferred shares​

* Aimia Inc - ‍has been in active discussions with various parties with a view to securing new long-term commercial and strategic relationships post-2020​

* Aimia Inc - ‍also making progress on its plan to remove a further $70 million of costs from company through its business review​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

