FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics collaborates to study AR101 with Regeneron and Sanofi’s dupilumab for peanut allergy
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月16日 / 中午12点12分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics collaborates to study AR101 with Regeneron and Sanofi’s dupilumab for peanut allergy

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc:

* Aimmune Therapeutics announces clinical collaboration to study AR101 with Regeneron and Sanofi’s dupilumab for peanut allergy

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍regeneron will sponsor trial, with Aimmune to provide clinical supply of AR101 and food challenge materials​

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍clinical collaboration will include formation of an Aimmune-Regeneron/Sanofi joint development committee​

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍planned phase 2 clinical trial to study AR101 is expected to begin in 2018​

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - ‍trial design will test potential to achieve sustained unresponsiveness to peanut following treatment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below