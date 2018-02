BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics' Phase 3 Palisade Trial Of Ar101 Meets Primary Endpoint In Patients With Peanut Allergy

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc:

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS’ PIVOTAL PHASE 3 PALISADE TRIAL OF AR101 MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PATIENTS WITH PEANUT ALLERGY

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS-LOWER-BOUND OF 95% CONFIDENCE INTERVAL OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TREATMENT ARMS AT PRIMARY ENDPOINT WAS 53.0, GREATLY EXCEEDING PRE-SPECIFIED THRESHOLD OF 15%

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS-AMONG PATIENTS AGES 4-17 WHO COMPLETED TREATMENT WITH AR101, 96.3% TOLERATED A 300-MG DOSE OF PEANUT PROTEIN IN EXIT FOOD CHALLENGE

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS SAYS 2.4% OF AR101 PATIENTS AGES 4-17 AND 0.8% OF PLACEBO PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS