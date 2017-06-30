FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Aina Le'a Inc files voluntary petition under Chapter 11 On June 22
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 下午4点09分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Aina Le'a Inc files voluntary petition under Chapter 11 On June 22

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Aina Le'a Inc:

* Aina Le'a says filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11

* Aina Le'a says intends to continue operating business during Chapter 11 case as a debtor-in-possession - SEC filing

* Aina Le'a says on June 22, filed voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code in United States bankruptcy court for district of Hawaii

* Aina Le'a says on June 26, 2017, Macias Gini & O Connell LLP resigned as co's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, effective immediately

* Aina Le'a says MGO's resignation was accepted by board of directors of co on June 28, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2tua1vB) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below