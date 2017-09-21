BRIEF-Air Berlin says preliminary creditors' committees decided to continue negotiations with selected bidders

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Air Berlin Plc -

* Preliminary creditors’ committees of Air Berlin has decided to continue negotiations with selected bidders

* Negotiations shall be continued with a selected number of bidders until 12 October 2017

* Says selected bidders comprise Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Easyjet Airline Company Limited

* Creditors committees decided with respect to disposal of air transport activities, negotiations to be continued with selected bidders till 12 Oct

* Further, authority was granted to conclude one or more agreements with one or more of these bidders

* With respect to other business units of air berlin group sales negotiations with further bidders will be continued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)