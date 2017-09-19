FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Air Canada establishes new targets for 2018-2020 and provides update on its loyalty business
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日 / 上午10点34分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Air Canada establishes new targets for 2018-2020 and provides update on its loyalty business

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Air Canada

* Air Canada establishes new targets for 2018-2020 and provides update on its loyalty business

* Air Canada sees ‍annual EBITDAR margin of 17 to 20 per cent for 2018-2020​

* Air Canada sees ‍cumulative free cash flow of $2.0 billion to $3.0 billion for 2018-2020​

* Air Canada - sees ‍annual roic of 13 to 16 per cent for 2018-2020​

* Air Canada - ‍expect net present value of loyalty program over a 15-year period to range between $2.0 billion and $2.5 billion​

* Air Canada - ‍anticipate realizing benefits from investments in new technology, including a new passenger services system scheduled to deploy in 2019​

* Air Canada - co is initiating request for proposal (RFP) for a co-branded credit card partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

