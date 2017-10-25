FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Air Canada reports record third quarter 2017 results
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 上午10点11分 / 更新于 21 小时内

BRIEF-Air Canada reports record third quarter 2017 results

2 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Air Canada

* Air Canada reports record third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$3.43

* Q3 earnings per share c$6.44

* Air Canada qtrly adjusted CASM 9.2‍​ cents versus 9.4 cents

* Air Canada - Q3 operating revenue C$‍​4,880 million versus C$4,451 million

* Air Canada - qtrly passenger revenue per RPM 16.6 cents versus 16.6 cents

* Q3 earnings per share view C$3.28, revenue view C$4.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Air Canada - ‍for Q4 of 2017, Air Canada expects adjusted casm to decrease 0.5 to 1.5 per cent when compared to Q4 of 2016​

* Air Canada - qtrly passenger revenue per ASM 14.2 cents versus 14.2 cents

* Air Canada - ‍now expects 2017 aircraft maintenance expense to increase by approximately $70 million from full year 2016​

* Air Canada - ‍continues to expect positive free cash flow in range of $600 million to $900 million in 2017​

* Air Canada - ‍continues to expect to achieve an annual ebitdar margin of 17 to 19 per cent in 2017​

* Air Canada - ‍taking into account co’s new methodology for calculating ROIC, co now expects annual ROIC of 13.5 to 14.5 per cent in 2017​

* Air Canada - reiterating guidance‍​ for EBITDAR margin, ROIC, free cash flow for 2018 – 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below