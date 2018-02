Feb 12 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp:

* AIR LEASE SAYS ANNOUNCED LONG TERM LEASE AGREEMENT FOR ONE AIRBUS A320-200NEO WITH ATLANTIC AIRWAYS

* AIR LEASE - ‍AIRCRAFT WILL DELIVER IN MARCH 2019 FROM ALC'S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS​