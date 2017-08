PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Safran/GE/Air Lease:

* Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order

* Has selected CFM International's advanced LEAP-1A engine to power 25 additional Airbus A320neo family aircraft

* LEAP engine is a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines