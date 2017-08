Aug 3 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp:

* Air Lease Corp- ‍subsidiary entered into a joint venture with a co-investment vehicle arranged by napier park global capital​

* Air Lease- ‍joint venture for purpose of investing in commercial aircraft and leasing them to airlines worldwide​

* Air Lease - ‍newly formed entity is named Blackbird Capital Ii Llc​

* Air Lease - ‍company owns 9.5 pct of joint venture and will not consolidate entity​