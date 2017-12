Dec 7 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd:

* AS A RESULT OF RECENT ROLLS ROYCE ENGINE EVENTS ON BOEING 787-9 THERE WILL BE LIMITED INTERNATIONAL FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS AND DELAYS

* DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY CHANGE TO CURRENT GUIDANCE AT THIS STAGE​

* ROLLS ROYCE INFORMED AIR NEW ZEALAND SOME OF ITS ENGINES ON BOEING 787-9 FLEET WILL REQUIRE MAINTENANCE SOONER THAN EARLIER ADVISED

* CO WILL BE ‍FOCUSSED ON FINDING REPLACEMENT AIRCRAFT CAPACITY.​