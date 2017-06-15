FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Air Products announces joint venture with Linde North America
BRIEF-Air Products announces joint venture with Linde North America

June 15 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc-

* Air Products announces joint venture with Linde North America for a new industrial gas plant in upstate New York

* Air products and Chemicals Inc - approximate capital investment of $60 million will be made in new facility

* Air Products and Chemicals Inc - ‍new plant, will be constructed and operated by air products with commercial status targeted for december 2018​

* Air Products and Chemicals Inc - new facility will be built at site of an existing air products plant already located in glenmont

* Air Products and Chemicals Inc - new plant will also significantly increase amount of liquid argon available to air products

* Air Products and Chemicals Inc- products produced at new facility will service New York and new england regions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

