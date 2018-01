Jan 25 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc:

* AIR PRODUCTS AWARDED LONG-TERM CONTRACTS TO SUPPLY SAMSUNG DISPLAY COMPLEX IN TANGJEONG, KOREA

* AWARDED NEW LONG-TERM CONTRACTS FROM SAMSUNG DISPLAY TO SUPPLY GASEOUS NITROGEN, OXYGEN, LIQUID ARGON TO ITS OLED MANUFACTURING COMPLEX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: