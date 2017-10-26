FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Air Products reports Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.15 from continuing operations
2017年10月26日 / 上午11点28分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Air Products reports Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.15 from continuing operations

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc:

* Air Products reports very strong fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full-year results

* Q4 sales $2.203 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.13 billion

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.15 from continuing operations

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.76 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says fiscal 2017 GAAP EPS of $5.16

* Says fiscal 2017 adjusted EPS of $6.31

* Sees Q1 2018 adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.70 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $6.85 to $7.05

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $6.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2018 is expected to be in range of $1 to $1.2 billion on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

