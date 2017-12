Dec 12 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc:

* AIR PRODUCTS WINS NITROGEN CONTRACT FOR CORAL FLOATING LNG PROJECT

* AIR PRODUCTS - AGREES WITH TP JGC CORAL FRANCE FOR SUPPLY OF ITS MEDIUM AND HIGH PURITY NITROGEN PACKAGE FOR A FLOATING LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS FACILITY

* AIR PRODUCTS - THE FLNG PLANT WILL BE MOORED ABOVE 6,500 FEET OF WATER IN INDIAN OCEAN & COMBINED NITROGEN PRODUCTION WILL EXCEED 100,000 NM3/DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: