FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Air Transport Services enters indenture related to issuance of notes
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 晚上9点13分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-Air Transport Services enters indenture related to issuance of notes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc

* Air Transport Services Group - on Sept 29 co entered into indenture relating to issuance of notes with U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee

* Air Transport Services Group says notes to bear interest at annual rate of 1.125% - SEC filing

* Air Transport Services Group Inc - notes will be payable on April 15, Oct 15 of each year, beginning on April 15, 2018 & will mature on Oct 15, 2024 Source text: (bit.ly/2fEwzpj) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below