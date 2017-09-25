FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group proposes offering of $200 mln of convertible senior notes
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 上午11点16分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group proposes offering of $200 mln of convertible senior notes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc

* Air Transport Services Group Inc Announces proposed offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes

* Air Transport Services Group Inc Announces proposed offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes

* Air Transport Services Group Inc - notes will bear interest semi-annually and will mature on October 15, 2024

* Air Transport Services Group Inc - ‍intends to use a portion of net proceeds from offering to pay cost of convertible note hedge transactions​

* Air Transport Services - intends to use remaining net proceeds from offering to repay portion of outstanding borrowings under $545 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below